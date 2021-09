In another harrowing tale of a hiker gone missing, the National Park Service announced Monday that a 67-year-old man was found dead in Yellowstone National Park. Near Shoshone Lake, a region of the park in Wyoming, Mark O’Neill and his half-brother Kim Crumbo, 74, were camping. They set out on a four-day adventure, according to their family members. However, the two failed to return home Sunday, Sept. 19 as planned.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO