BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve been to Bucksport, you might have noticed something new. “So my husband and I were trying to come up with the name for the business, and one night, we’re like getting frustrated, and he said, you know, we’re just simple people, and I’m like, sure, right, we are we’re just simple people,” said owner Katie Libby. ”So we’re just simple souls.”