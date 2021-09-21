Futuristic BMW electric car is a combination of i8 and i Vision Circular
BMW has a long history of showing off incredibly cool concept cars and then never putting them into production. Remember the killer Hommage Concepts (3.0 CSL, M1, and 328) or the awesome Vision M NEXT? Yea, none of those even sniffed production. However, there was one BMW concept car that actually did head to production looking surprisingly true to its original concept form — the BMW EfficientDynamics Concept, which became the BMW i8.www.bmwblog.com
