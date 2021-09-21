CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

How to Convert Hotels Into Housing for the Homeless

By Henry Grabar
Slate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith travel still stuck in the Delta doldrums, many hotels have fallen on hard times. Some policymakers see a chance to take advantage of the sector’s struggles by converting hotels into permanent housing for the homeless. California has led the way with Project Home Key, an extension of an early-pandemic experiment that has now led to more than 6,000 permanent apartments for the homeless in converted hotels, with another $2.9 billion coming into the program from the federal stimulus bill from earlier this year. Eric Adams, the presumptive next mayor of New York City, has said he plans to convert hotels to supportive housing, and other cities have experimented with using hotels to house the homeless as well.

slate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Business Journal

Historic D.C. hotel sold, to be converted into senior living

Dupont Circle's historic Fairfax at Embassy Row hotel has been sold, and the new owner plans to turn it into senior housing. Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) have acquired the property at 2100 Massachusetts Ave. NW from New York City-based Westbrook Partners, per a release. The price reported to the D.C. Recorder of Deeds was $58.1 million, though hotel deeds often reflect lower sale prices due to the removal of some of the hotel’s intangible assets, such as customer base and reputation, for tax purposes.
HOUSING
kjzz.org

Preparing To Close Its Doors, Quarantine Hotel Sees Surge Of Homeless Guests

Another 2,432 new cases and 29 more deaths were added to Arizona’s coronavirus dashboard Sept. 15. COVID-19-related hospitalizations remain at 7-month highs, and ICU use is still at 92% overall. Another 15,000 vaccine doses were reported around the state; 50% of Arizona’s total population has now been fully vaccinated, while...
PHOENIX, AZ
VTDigger

Coalition asks Vermont officials to let homeless residents extend hotel stays

While hundreds of homeless Vermonters face the prospect of losing their spots in motels around the state next week, a coalition of groups that work to support those experiencing homelessness have asked the state to let them stay longer. The state’s General Assistance Emergency Housing program gives homeless Vermonters vouchers...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Society
Imperial Valley Press Online

Strategic coordination planned to address affordable housing, homelessness

California has often been criticized for lacking a comprehensive, holistic approach to housing and homelessness. When investments were made in the past, they were often scattered in their approach and design, with little strategic relation to other investments. This is changing. California is now poised to invest $10 billion to...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Affordable Housing#Housing Works#Homelessness#Project Home Key#New York University#Furman Center
San José Spotlight

San Jose councilmember proposes prefab housing for homeless

San Jose Councilmember Matt Mahan has a solution to help end homelessness: Prefabricated homes on public land. That’s the proposal the District 10 councilmember will bring before the city’s Rules Committee on Wednesday. He hopes San Jose and Santa Clara County can identify sites to build prefabricated units, or housing that can be assembled quickly off-site while a foundation is being built at the final location.
SAN JOSE, CA
brownstoner.com

Eric Adams Proposes Converting Struggling Hotels Into Supportive Housing

Democratic mayoral nominee Eric Adams wants to convert distressed outer-borough hotels to supportive housing, as the hospitality industry still struggles to recover from the pandemic. At a September 20 press conference held outside the shuttered Phoenix Hotel on 39th Street in Sunset Park, the borough president pitched a plan to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
miamitimesonline.com

County partners with White House on homelessness

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is joining U.S. Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge to combat the nation’s homelessness crisis. In a virtual livestream Monday, Fudge called on city, county, state and tribal government leaders across the country to join “House America,” a federal initiative launched by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH) to re-house and build additional housing for people experiencing homelessness with American Rescue Plan dollars.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
news4sanantonio.com

Local housing advocates join together to march for homeless

SAN ANTONIO - As the pace of local evictions picks back up and CPS Energy warns it will soon start cutting service to delinquent households, housing advocates are joining together to look for solutions. "All we need to do is come together, build each other up," Marlana Stricker with the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wmay.com

Housing Navigator Hired To Address Homelessness Issue Locally

A Springfield man is taking on a new role aimed at helping people get out of homelessness more quickly… or to avoid winding up homeless in the first place. Several local agencies, including the Heartland Continuum of Care, Helping Hands, and the Springfield Housing Authority, have teamed up to hire Nick Dodson as a Housing Navigator. The role of the Housing Navigator is to work with landlords and property managers and identify processes to find safe, suitable housing for those who are homeless or at-risk. The position is being funded initially with money linked to the COVID response by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Commercial Observer

DC’s Fairfax at Embassy Row Hotel to Be Converted to Senior Living

A joint venture between Maplewood Senior Living and Omega Healthcare Investors, has acquired the Fairfax at Embassy Row, a hotel in Washington, D.C.’s DuPont Circle neighborhood, with plans to convert the property into a 174-unit senior living community called Inspīr Embassy Row. Westbrook Partners sold the eight-story, 173,932-square-foot hotel. Public...
LIFESTYLE
Discover Mag

Can Housing Instability and Homelessness Lead to Health Problems?

The COVID-19 pandemic — and the job losses and halted eviction bans it came with — have made homelessness and housing instability a reality for more people than before. And when someone finds themselves in precarious living conditions, their personal health can take a heavy hit. Amongst other issues, people...
HOMELESS
US News and World Report

Portland Approves New Homeless Shelter to House Hundreds

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The city of Portland has approved a new homeless shelter that will house hundreds and provide job assistance, an on-site health clinic and housing and other services. Supporters said the Riverside Street shelter is an urgent need for Mainers because of the inadequate conditions of other...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy