Updated Google Chat PWA is now available, but you may need to switch over to it manually
Google Chat for the web is now a Progressive Web Application (PWA) and comes with significant design and functionality changes compared to its previous Chrome app counterpart. About this time last year, the faster, more reliable, and engaging version was introduced, and only recently became generally available. While most people are being automatically swapped over to it, a select handful of users will need to upgrade on their own by clicking a banner notification that appears at the top of the site for them.chromeunboxed.com
Comments / 0