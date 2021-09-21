Updated Google Chat PWA is now available, but you may need to switch over to it manually

Last night, I came across a nice surprise. Nintendo pushed out an update to Switch and Switch Lite owners that allowed them to do something they couldn’t since the launch of the console generation – connect Bluetooth earbuds! Yep – believe it or not, you’ve never been able to wirelessly connect anything to route audio to your ears, and that’s extremely disappointing. I actually recall having this though several times over the past few years. “Why can’t I connect my Google Pixel Buds to my Switch?” or “Connecting earbuds would allow me to play with sound without disturbing my son while he sleeps”.

