Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJZ) — The CDC is strongly urging pregnant people, those who were recently pregnant and people who are thinking about becoming pregnant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the higher risks for expectant people who get the virus.
According to CDC data, through Sept. 27, more than 125,000 pregnant people have had confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 22,000 hospitalizations and 161 deaths. Twenty-two of those deaths occurred in the month of August, the agency said.
Symptomatic pregnant people with COVID-19 are twice as likely to end up in intensive care and have a 70% increased risk of death, the...
Comments / 0