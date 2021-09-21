Rare Disease Prompts Officials To Spray In Cattaraugus County

Officials in Cattaraugus county are encouraging people to cover their vegetables this week but it has nothing to do with the cooler temperatures. If you live in the Southwestern portion of the county, you might see the health department spraying this week. The goal is to kill a population of mosquitos that are carrying what they call the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus. The move comes after a horse died in Conewango from EEE and West Nile Virus.