Mid-afternoon market update: Dow edges lower, Helbiz shares spike higher

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.11% to 33,932.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.18% to 14,740.41. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.09% to 4,353.81. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 42,289,820 cases with around 676,090 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 33,504,530 cases and 445,380 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,247,660 COVID-19 cases with 590,950 deaths. In total, there were at least 229,132,900 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,701,330 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

