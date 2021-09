While certainly not the only factor at play, because, quite frankly, there are a lot of them going on at the moment, the recent boom in Cryptocurrency mining over the last year has definitely placed a strain on the number of graphics cards available for the general gaming consumer to purchase. The problem is though, many consumers see images of industrial-scale operations, with sometimes hundreds if not thousands of GPUs, all grinding away at their hash rates and rightfully question as to how, if I’m struggling to get just one, are they are getting so many.

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO