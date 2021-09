The official website of e-commerce giant GearBest has been offline for more than a week now. This has left several persons who rely on the website for their e-commerce needs in the lurch. There are even reports of buyers whose products are yet to be shipped to them before this sudden shutdown of the website. Perhaps, the worse hit segment is GearBest affiliate marketers, some of whom have thousands of dollars of unpaid affiliate earnings.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO