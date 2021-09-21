Dana White's Contender Series 40 results: Four more fighters score UFC deals

LAS VEGAS – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Tuesday’s Dana White’s Contender Series 40 event, where four more athletes scored UFC deals.

Dana White’s Contender Series cards see prospects fighting for the opportunity to sign a UFC deal, with UFC president Dana White on hand to make the decisions.

In the featured bout, a pair of middleweight prospects clashed, with Ohio’s AJ Dobson (6-0) scoring a wild win over Jordan’s Hashem Arkhagha (6-1).

The UFC Apex hosts Tuesday’s card, which streams on ESPN+. The full lineup includes:

In the night’s first contest, Victor Martinez (13-4) scored an exciting decision win over Jacob Rosales (13-7) in a 15-minute slugfest.

Martinez moved forward quickly at the start, pumping a jab and adding right hands behind it. Rosales tried to change levels in the early going, but the action remained on the feet. While Rosales was the longer fighter, Martinez darted in and out of range with well-timed attacks. Rosales countered with a successful takedown, then slipping around to the back, but Martinez was able to maneuver up and away to reset in the center.

As the round carried on, both men continued to trade in close quarters. Both fighters found success with their jabs, and Rosales seemed to gain a bit of momentum as he started to be the one pulling the trigger first. In the closing seconds of the frame, a Rosales right hand sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, though Martinez did get back to his feet at the bell.

Rosales started quickly in the second, unleashing heavy punches and firing out a high kick, as well. Martinez returned to his jab, which found the mark repeatedly, and his corner begged for him to add more to the combinations. Rosales did scores with a brief takedown, but Martinez was quickly back on his feet and looking to continue punching.

Martinez’s corner implored him to push the pace as the two fighters continued to trade in the pocket. Martinez chopped at the legs a bit, and the two exchanged punches that seemed destined to put someone out cold. Rosales looked for the takedown again, but Martinez was up to the challenge, and he continued rattling off combinations until the bell.

Energy levels appeared high on both sides entering the final frame. Martinez was the one walking forward, but Martinez was always there to counter, as well as to defend the occasional takedown attempt. The two continued to rattle off punches that registered direct contact over and over again. Rosales never stopped moving forward, and he continued to deliver damage, even as he walked through punches to do it.

Martinez countered a late takedown attempt with a successful one of his own, and he ended the fight on top, punching away at the bell. In the end, Martinez was awarded a decision win, 29-28 on all three cards, and ultimately a UFC contract, as well.

Result: Victor Martinez def. Jacob Rosales via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Jacob Rosales (13-7), Victor Martinez (13-4)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Santo Curatolo

In a flyweight matchup, Brazil’s Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1) looked impressive in a dominant decision win over Santo Curatolo (6-2).

Rodrigues took the center to start, with Curatolo circling laterally on the outside. Rodrigues flashed out a few spinning kicks to start as he looked to use his reach to his advantage. Curatolo refused to give him a stationary target, blocking a few more kick and looking to get into punching range. Rodrigues eventually landed with a high kick, but that allowed to briefly clinch and slow things down.

On the restart, Rodrigues continued to find success chopping at the legs, though Curatolo alertly blocked the ones that were targeted at his head. Curatolo ripped off a few punches when able, but it was clear that his opponent’s size was causing a real challenge.

Rodrigues again worked to the center in the second and chopped the legs from range. Curatolo continued shifting laterally, and his corner begged him to close the distance and get past the kicking range. When Rodrigues missed on a flying knee, Curatolo was able to wrap the body and take his opponent to the floor, but he wasn’t able to keep the action there.

With two minutes remaining, Curatolo tried to turn up the heat with his punching, but a Rodrigues low kick connected to the cup, forcing a brief timeout. As they started again, Curatolo’s corner continued to ask for forward movement. The two briefly clinched, but it was Rodrigues who scored clean as they broke away. Rodrigues tried again for a late takedown, but he couldn’t get Rodrigues off his feet.

In the final round, Curatolo moved forward quickly, letting his hands go and trying to work inside. Rodrigues was happy to return fire with big punches up top and more kicks to the thigh. Curatolo’s legs and torso were reddened from the repeated blows, and he struggled to get much going from his side. Rodrigues moved inside on a missed flying knee, and after unleashing a few big strikes, he jumped for a guillotine. As the action fell to the floor, Curatolo popped his head free, but he couldn’t mount any offense while in top position.

Back on the feet, Curatolo’s frustration was evident, and Rodrigues rattled off a few more acrobatic strikes at the end, though the winner was clear at the final bell, and the Brazilian was awarded a decision win with scores of 30-27 across the board, as well as a UFC deal.

Result: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Santo Curatolo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Kleydson Rodrigues (7-1), Santo Curatolo (6-2)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang

In featherweight action, Steven Nguyen (8-1) used a technical striking advantage to score a convincing decision win over a previously undefeated Theo Rlayang (5-1).

Nguyen charged quickly forward at the start and fired out a high kick before setting up in front of his opponent and popping out his jab. Rlayang showed frantic movement with his hands, circling his left hand frequently before firing big right hands over the top. Nguyen remained calm in front of his opponent and stalked with punches, while Rlayang countered with several low kicks that went unchecked.

As the round unfolded, Nguyen was able to defend a few quick takedown attempts and started to land his counters for his opponent’s kicks more frequently. The right hand landed clean a few times, though Rlayang fought through the strikes.

Nguyen remained the aggressor on the feet in the second. Rlayang did continue to have success chopping the lead leg, but Nguyen seemed unbothered as he stood directly in front of his opponent and fired straight punches down the middle. Rlayang was able to drive forward and score a takedown, but Nguyen immediately swept to the top and then backed away to the feet. Once there, he stayed busy with punches that continued to find the mark.

Rlayang continued to use a kick-heavy attack in the third, opening with a big shot to the body. However, Nguyen was ready to counter with punches each time. Rlayang did score with a well-timed trip, taking the back briefly in a scramble, but Nguyen turned inside and pulled free, moving back to the feet. To his credit, Rlayang did his best to mount any kind of offense, keeping constant movement and firing kicks to all levels and landing with his best punches of the fight, but Nguyen shook them off with relative ease and scored with big shots of his own.

A series of eye pokes from both fighters earned a stern warning from referee Mike Beltran, and Rlayang was deducted a point for his second infraction. Knowing a finish was needed, Rlayang pushed until the end, but Nguyen was ultimately awarded the decision victory, 29-27, 29-27 and 30-26, though it wasn’t enough for a UFC contract.

Result: Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 30-26)

Records: Steven Nguyen (8-1), Theo Rlayang (5-1)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

In a welterweight matchup, Michael Morales (12-0) kept his career record unblemished with an impressive decision win over a game Nikolay Veretennikov (9-4).

Veretennikov took the center to start and looked intent on working his jab, but Morales returned fire with snapping punches that kept his opponent from settling into a rhythm. The two eventually moved to the clinch, but it proved a stalemate, and they quickly went back to exchanging on the feet. Morales seemed to have more pop in his punches, but just as he started to establish his own attacks, a Veretennikov eye poke caused a pause.

On the restart, Morales continued to look the more dangerous fighter on the feet, but his offense was also a bit wild in terms of timing and angles.

Morales remained aggressive in the second, though he was forced to respect Veretennikov, who was able to score with a few threatening counters. Morales eventually just wrapped the body and muscled his way into a takedown, setting up in his opponent’s guard. Veretennikov did his best to simply lock things down from underneath, but Morales patiently worked free and was able to land a few big punches before scrambling to side control.

Veretennikov worked back to his feet late in the frame, but Morales scored with a big right hand. Veretennikov tried to clinch and slow things down, but Morales continued to pepper him with punches while also shoving him away. Veretennikov shot inside for a takedown in the final minute, but Morales shoved him down to a kneeling position and started teeing off with punches. Referee Mark Smith watched closely, but Veretennikov did just enough to survive until the end of the round

Morales was aggressive again to start the third, hunting for the finish. Veretennikov appeared to have recovered well and was swinging back with heavy punches, but it was Morales who was landing the cleanest blows. Morales showboated a bit as he continued to strike before driving forward and hunting a takedown. Veretennikov stuffed it and delivered a knee that seemed dangerously close to being illegal, but referee Mark Smith called for the live review and wasn’t advised to stop. The fight carried on, and Veretennikov briefly brought Morales to his back, where he landed a few more knees to the body. However, Morales refused to stay in that position and scrambled up to his feet.

Veretennikov was desperate to hit a switch on the floor, but Morales countered well and kept it neutral before eventually sitting out and over to secure a takedown. Veretennikov scrambled up to his feet, but Morales slammed him to the canvas and unleashed a few big hammerfists to close and was awarded a decision win, 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27, as well as a UFC deal.

Result: Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Records: Michael Morales (12-0), Nikolay Veretennikov (9-4)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mark Smith

Hashem Arkhagha vs. AJ Dobson

In the night’s featured matchup, middleweight AJ Dobson (6-0) stayed undefeated with a wild, first-round finish of Hashem Arkhagha (6-1).

The two wasted little time going tat it, meeting in the center and rattling off massive punches. After a wild start, Dobson briefly collected himself before unleashing another barrage that sent Arkhagha crashing to the canvas. Dobson quickly jumped on top and looked to finish, though Arkhagha alertly covered and tried to clear the cobwebs. Meanwhile, Dobson settled to side control and looked for offensive options.

Arkhagha seemed content to hold on for a bit before throwing his legs high and looking for an armbar. Dobson pushes it aside with relative. ease and then settled into his opponent’s guard. Arkhagha scrambled his way back to his feet, but Dobson just continued the assault of punches there. Arkhagha somehow stayed on his feet while under attack, though Dobson did finally drive him to the canvas, where he continued punching away until an opportunity came to slip the arm under the neck. Arkhagha was trapped and exhausted and was forced to tap at the 4:21 mark of the opening round, and Dobson was awarded a UFC deal.

Result: AJ Dobson def. Hashem Arkhagha via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 4:21

Records: Hashem Arkhagha (6-1), AJ Dobson (6-0)

Division: Middleweight (Arkhagha missed weight)

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran