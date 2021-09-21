Netflix: 'Escape the Undertaker' In Interactive Movie; Watch The Trailer

"Tonight we celebrate the cliches that have made cinema what it is today!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a fun one-hour comedy special coming up next week titled Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!, an authentic tribute to Hollywood history and a chance to make fun of all the dumb things movies do. This is an hour-long one-off event made by Netflix. A special featuring some of the most famous films along with Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on the screens. Ben Caudell is the head writer alongside writers including Dane Baptiste, Sean Doherty, Erika Ehler, Jason Hazeley, Daniel Maier, Michael Odewale, Charlie Skelton. The special is hosted by Rob Lowe, who takes us through some of the best and worst cliches - like the desk sweep, the ticking bomb, the maverick cop. It actually looks like good, harmless fun! Poking around at the obvious parts of all these classic movies, but it all seems be in a loving and appreciative way, with plenty of humor. Take a look.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO