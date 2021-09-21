CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix: 'Escape the Undertaker' In Interactive Movie; Watch The Trailer

By Will Harrigan
cosmicbook.news
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight in time for the month of Halloween on Netflix is the Escape the Undertaker interactive movie which enables fans to choose the direction they want to go with the flick, similar to Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. The film stars the WWE's The Deadman and New Day. "Can The New Day...

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 17

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Friday, Sept. 17 proves that everyone loves Denzel Washington, as his 2012 film Safe House leaps all the way into the No. 1 spot. Also new to the list is 2017's Birth of the Dragon, a dramatization of Bruce Lee's life. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Kate drops to No. 2, while Krysten Ritter's kids horror movie Nightbooks moves up to No. 3.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
The Undertaker
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Austin Watson
thenerdstash.com

Top 5 Best Crime Movies on Netflix You Should Watch

This year on Netflix, there’s a lot of tense, riveting entertainment, and movies to watch. It’s the same feeling you get when you watch your favorite band live or when you place a bet at a casino, but nothing compares to a suspenseful crime movie to get those pulses racing. We’ve compiled a list of the top crime films now available on Netflix. There’s no disputing the allure of well-made films in this genre: fans may be engaged in and fascinated by the stories of folks living on the outskirts–all while remaining secure behind the screen.
MOVIES
startattle.com

Escape The Undertaker (2021 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date

Can The New Day survive the surprises at The Undertaker’s spooky mansion? It’s up to you to decide their fate in this interactive WWE-themed special. Startattle.com – Escape The Undertaker 2021. Genre : Mystery. Country : United States. Language : English. Production : WWE Studios. Distributor : Netflix. Escape The...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creatures Of The Night
ourcommunitynow.com

WATCH: Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming 'Britney vs. Spears' Documentary

The documentary follows Britney Spears' ongoing legal battle for control over her life. Netflix recently released a trailer for its upcoming documentary about Britney Spears and her ongoing battle with her father, Jamie Spears. Directed by Erin Lee Carr, the documentary will examine the conservatorship under which Spears has lived...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Unleashes Trailer for New Vampire Movie Night Teeth

Heading into the Halloween season, horror fans are often looking to revisit staples of the genre to pay respects to classics, but Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming vampire thriller Night Teeth, which might entice audiences to sink their fangs into the all-new experience. The brand-new film embraces a compelling aesthetic, soaking its bloodsuckers in neon lights as they travel across the city, which will surely convince genre fans to check out the lush visuals, leaving us to hope the narrative is as gripping as the cinematography. Check out the trailer of Night Teeth below before it lands on Netflix on October 20th.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Marvel star Tessa Thompson's Netflix movie

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Passing, an upcoming period drama featuring Preacher's Ruth Negga and Marvel star Tessa Thompson. Adapted from Nella Larsen's novel of the same name, the movie follows Irene Redfield (Thompson) and Clare Kendry (Negga, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role in Loving), two "white-passing" Black women who were once childhood friends, but drifted apart when they each decided to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1920s New York.
MOVIES
First Showing

Trailer for Netflix's 'Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!' Movie Special

"Tonight we celebrate the cliches that have made cinema what it is today!" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a fun one-hour comedy special coming up next week titled Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!, an authentic tribute to Hollywood history and a chance to make fun of all the dumb things movies do. This is an hour-long one-off event made by Netflix. A special featuring some of the most famous films along with Screenwriters, Academics and Critics as they guide through the funny, weird and controversial clichés which appear on the screens. Ben Caudell is the head writer alongside writers including Dane Baptiste, Sean Doherty, Erika Ehler, Jason Hazeley, Daniel Maier, Michael Odewale, Charlie Skelton. The special is hosted by Rob Lowe, who takes us through some of the best and worst cliches - like the desk sweep, the ticking bomb, the maverick cop. It actually looks like good, harmless fun! Poking around at the obvious parts of all these classic movies, but it all seems be in a loving and appreciative way, with plenty of humor. Take a look.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
cosmicbook.news

'Stranger Things 4' Trailer Teases Creel House

Netflix has released a Stranger Things 4 trailer which teases the Creel House, which looks to be haunted, possibly by the Upside Down. "Enter the Creel House at your own risk with this exclusive tease of the newest locale in the upcoming fourth season," teases Netflix. Netflix released the teaser...
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Netflix 'The Sandman' Trailer Offers First Look

Netflix has released a first look at The Sandman trailer which adapts the Neil Gaiman comic book. "The Lord of Dreams has been summoned, and captured, by mortal men. Once free from his captivity, this eternal ruler of Dreams will realize that his troubles are only just beginning," teases the video description. "The Sandman is a Netflix series based on the groundbreaking comic book series created for DC by Neil Gaiman. The series is Executive Produced by Neil Gaiman, Allan Heinberg, & David S. Goyer."
TV SERIES
Wrestling World

An interactive film about The Undertaker is coming

After spending 30 years in the rings of the most famous pro-wrestling company in the world, The Undertaker has decided to give up wrestling, to devote himself to his family and his hobbies. After a stellar career, which very few other athletes can boast of having had, in last year's edition of Survivor Series, exactly 30 years after his debut, the Deadman has decided to hang up his boots, after a lifetime of sacrifices, sufferings and travels around the world, only for the enthusiasm of generations and generations of WWE Universe fans, who for years have cheered him and shouted his name in all the arenas of the world.
COMBAT SPORTS
cosmicbook.news

Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' Shows Off Opening Credits

As part of Saturday's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix has shown off the opening credits to its Cowboy Bebop series. "It’s time to blow this scene. Who’s in? Cowboy Bebop arrives Nov. 19," teases Netflix. "Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka 'cowboys,' all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them."
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Trailer Teases All Valley High Tournament

At today's TUDUM online fan event, Netflix has released a sneak peek at Cobra Kai Season 4 which teases Johnny and Daniel must win the All Valley Karate Tournament. "You've been training for this. Find out when your favorite dojos will be hitting the mat with a sneak peek of Season 4," teases Netflix. "On December 31, the battle for the soul of the Valley reawakens. New alliances. Higher than ever stakes. Who will take it all at the All Valley Tournament?"
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy