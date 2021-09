Here is what I’m NOT worried about for 2021’s first game under the lights at Sanford Stadium:. 1) B13…. B….13. Stetson Bennett ties a UGA football record with 5 touchdown passes in a single game, 2 of which were caught by Brock Bowers. I want to know who had that on their Bingo card. Seriously, did anyone win any money in Vegas with those prop bets? I didn’t think TE John Fitzpatrick would have 2 touchdowns the entire season, even after he moved up the depth chart thanks to the absences of Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO