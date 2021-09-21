Deana Carter Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'Did I Shave My Legs For This?' With Special Re-Issue
Deana Carter is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her debut album Did I Shave My Legs for This? with a special re-release, featuring new versions of some of the country star's biggest '90s hits. An updated version of "Strawberry Wine" will pair Carter with Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill on guitar, while a new take on the title track "Did I Shave My Legs For This?" will feature Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde and Vince Gill.www.wideopencountry.com
Comments / 5