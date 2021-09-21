Billionaire investor Leon Black raped woman at Jeffrey Epstein’s NYC mansion in 2002, lawsuit claims
NEW YORK — A second woman has accused billionaire investor Leon Black of raping her in 2002 at the Upper East Side mansion of Jeffrey Epstein, new court papers reveal. The woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claims the assault occurred after Epstein arranged for her to give Black a $300 massage. She says she agreed to the massage because she was a single mom who desperately needed the money.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
