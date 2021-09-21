CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith Stiehm Elected President Of WGA West; Other Officers & Board Members Set

By David Robb
 7 days ago
Meredith Stiehm , running unopposed, has been elected president of the WGA West , becoming only the third woman to ever hold the guild’s top elected office.

Stiehm, who executive produced Homeland and Cold Case, was a member of the guild’s board of directors and was one of the eight named plaintiffs in the WGA’s historic legal battle that reshaped the talent agency business. She succeeds David A. Goodman as president.

With her election, the WGA West, the DGA and SAG-AFTRA for the first time ever all have female presidents. Fran Drescher was elected president of SAG-AFTRA this month, becoming its fifth female president, and Lesli Linka Glatter was elected president of the DGA on Saturday, becoming only the second woman to hold that post.

In the WGA West elections, Michele Mulroney was elected vice president, and Betsy Thomas was elected secretary-treasurer, with both running unopposed. It marks the first time in the guild’s history that all three of its top elected posts are held by women. Mulroney, whose writing credits include Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows , was the guild’s secretary-treasurer, and Thomas, who wrote for Superior Donuts and My Boys , served on the board of directors.

A total of 2,975 valid ballots were cast. Stiehm received 2,674 votes; Mulroney got 2,686, and Thomas received 2,701.

Nine members were elected or re-elected to the board of directors. Incumbent Liz Alper was the top vote-getter in the board race with 2,101 votes, followed by incumbents Nicole Yorkin (1,768) and Zoe Marshall (1,717). Other winners include Marjorie David (1,634), incumbent Dante W. Harper (1,609), Dailyn Rodriguez (1,551), incumbent Robb Chavis (1,448), and Adam Conover (1,379). They were elected to two-year terms. E. Nicholas Mariani, the ninth-place finisher with 1,246 votes, was elected for a one-year term to fill the vacancy created by Thomas’ election as secretary-treasurer.

“It is an honor to serve the membership as WGAW President,” Stiehm said. “I look forward to working with Michele, Betsy, and the Board of Directors to advance an agenda that builds on the progress our union has made for writers and addresses the challenges we face in our creative and economic lives.”

