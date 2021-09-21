UND's Chester Fritz Auditorium announces 2021-22 schedule of performances
The Chester Fritz Auditorium opens its entertainment season at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, with the comedy “Menopause the Musical.”. The musical, written by Jeanie Linders, is described as a “hilarious celebration of women and ‘the change,’” according to the producers’ website. The parody, which is set to classic tunes of the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s, portrays four women -- an Iowa housewife, a professional woman, a soap star and an “earth mother” -- at a lingerie sale who have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flashes, night sweats and more.www.grandforksherald.com
