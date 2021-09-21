CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Crews soon to top out mass timber building at Trinity University

By Mitchell Parton
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 7 days ago

The first mass timber building at a San Antonio university is nearly topped out, and the school is already planning a second.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Antonio Business Journal

The San Antonio Tech Ecosystem at a Glance

San Antonio's first notable foray into the tech and innovation industry started in the late 1960s when two computer pioneers arrived in the city looking for a manufacturer to help them develop a programmable integrated circuit — a still novel idea at the time. The pair connected with then-local firm Computer Terminal Corporation. The end result of this partnership was the Datapoint 2200, which was arguably the first personal desktop computer and the company that developed the first microprocessor.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Bret Piatt has been on frontlines of San Antonio's tech evolution

When Bret Piatt moved from San Francisco to San Antonio in 2004, he found the city didn’t have much to offer entrepreneurs and startups. “In the Bay Area, you could go to just about any coffee shop and find someone working on a startup, and you could have a conversation with them about if they were interested in finding a co-founder. That didn't exist when I first got to San Antonio,” Piatt, CEO of Jungle Disk, said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

Editor's Notebook: Check out SABJ's new San Antonio Inno

As the seventh largest city in the U.S., San Antonio is a formidable economic engine and an increasingly popular destination for young professionals and companies looking to grow and thrive. The San Antonio Business Journal has been covering this dynamic region for nearly 35 years, and now we’re adding a new dimension to this coverage that focuses solely on startups and innovation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
San Antonio Business Journal

Grunt Style, Apparel with a Purpose

Grunt Style, an apparel brand specializing in patriotic-focused clothing, has grown into a multi-million dollar operation in just a few years, following their decision to move their corporate headquarters to San Antonio, Texas in 2017. Located in downtown San Antonio, Grunt Style is founded on three pillars: Pride, Patriotism and Culture. More than just a t-shirt company, the brand is committed to fostering a community that takes pride in our country and constitutional rights as well as the military personnel and Veterans who have fervently defended them for generations. In addition to retail endeavors, Grunt Style has led several philanthropic initiatives which benefit first responders and non-profit organizations supporting military Veterans and their families. During the pandemic, the company established the “Operation Hero” initiative, a multi-city campaign which benefited the heroic men and women battling the frontlines of the crisis. As part of the campaign, Grunt Style funded several efforts in their two home cities - San Antonio, Texas and Chicago,Illinois, to address the needs of first responders, healthcare workers and military members with medical-grade masks, food and monetary donations. Following the success of “Operation Hero,” Grunt Style created the “10 Days of Giving” campaign which benefitted 10 nonprofits during the holiday season that aid Veterans, active duty military and their families such as Wreaths Across America, Heroes Sports, VetStrong, Midwest Shelter for Homeless Vets, USO Operation Turkey Drop (Lackland AFB, Ft. Sam Houston), South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, Toys for Tots, FisherHouse and Irreverent Soldiers. As part of the campaign, Grunt Style awarded $100,000 to these designated organizations and contributed countless volunteer service hours to their respective causes including free meal distributions, blood drives and a 13-mile hike through downtown San Antonio to raise awareness for Veteran mental health and suicide prevention. Grunt Style has also produced events to combat food insecurity for U.S. military families in San Antonio. The company recently partnered with the San Antonio Food Bank, H-E-B’s Operation Appreciation, Texas Diaper Bank, Soldier’s Angels and The Military Families Program, for a “Military Market” which benefited enlisted military personnel, National Guard, reservists and their dependents, (E1-E5). All participants received free food, baby items, personal hygiene items, and cleaning products at the market. In order to address the ongoing demand and needs of the military and Veteran community, Grunt Style launched The Grunt Style Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which will specifically focus on creating a successful future for Veterans, service members and their families by strengthening their financial stability, improving their overall wellness, ending food insecurity and homelessness.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Business Journal

JOSEPH A. STRICKLAND JOINS TREY PORTER LAW, PLLC

Trey Porter Law, PLLC announced that Joseph A. Strickland has joined the firm. Well-known in San Antonio’s business and legal community, Strickland has represented individuals against charges ranging from interstate drug conspiracy to intoxication manslaughter. Licensed in both State and Federal courts, Strickland has spent his career working to shield clients, particularly those in the medical field, from the devastating and career-ending consequences of criminal prosecution. “Joseph is an exemplary lawyer, and a powerful advocate for his clients,” said Yvonne Nickels, RN. Before joining Trey Porter Law, Strickland worked as an associate attorney with Ramos & Del Cueto in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Strickland holds a degree in Business Management from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas in Austin (‘07 B.B.A), and a Juris Doctorate from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio (‘10 J.D.). A lifelong Texan, Strickland supports various civic and charitable organizations, including the Tobin Hill Community Association, San Antonio Food Bank, and SNIPSA. He is admitted to practice in the Federal Western District of Texas and all state courts. Strickland is a member of the San Antonio Bar and San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyers Associations. Trey Porter Law is a full-service law firm based in San Antonio, Texas, representing individuals facing criminal and intoxication charges across Texas. Whether representing medical professionals, students, business owners, or elected officials, the firm brings a results-oriented and client-focused approach to solving complex problems. Founded in 2017, Trey Porter Law is recognized as one of San Antonio’s leading law firms by local and national associations and publications.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity University#Mass#Timber
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio ISD names interim superintendent

The San Antonio Independent School District board of trustees named Robert Jaklich as the district’s interim superintendent on Monday night. He will take over the role starting Sept. 29, according to a news release. Jaklich has a decade of experience leading other school districts, including being the superintendent of local...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio

Comments / 0

Community Policy