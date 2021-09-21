CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skyworth’s $1,200 XC9000 Series is now the cheapest OLED TV you can buy

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLED TVs have routinely topped our lists of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to their perfect blacks, gorgeous colors, ultrawide viewing angles, and impressive gaming performance. But inch for inch, they’re still very expensive, which is why it’s worth taking note of the Skyworth XC9000 Series that just made its U.S. debut on Amazon. Staring at $1,200 for the 55-inch model, Skyworth has managed to undercut the 55-inch Vizio OLED TV by $100, making it the most affordable 4K OLED TV you can buy.

