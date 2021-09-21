Bravo Just Revealed Where Top Chef Season 19 Will Be Filmed

Not long ago, we announced the release date for Season 19 of Bravo's "Top Chef," along with a variety of other juicy details about the much-anticipated next season of this perennially popular and highly prestigious cooking competition. At the time that our story went to press, Bravo had not yet actually committed to a Season 19. However, based on the runaway success of Season 18 and the fact that "Top Chef" had recently swept the Emmy nominations with five, including best reality competition and best host (i.e., Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, collectively), it seemed reasonable to speculate that a new season announcement would be imminent. Although, as it turned out, none of those nominations resulted in a win at the 2021 Emmy Awards (via Television Academy), we're already over it now that Bravo has given "Top Chef" fans something entirely new to obsess over.