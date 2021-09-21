CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Home Game Tradition: High School Football Players Honor Faculty Members by Giving Them Their Jerseys

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Life doesn’t get much better than attending a high school football game on a cool Friday night and cheering for the home team. High School ball instills a sense of pride in the community in which the high school resides. A Friday night football matchup acts as a conductor to bring people from all walks of life together in person and in spirit. Students, alumni and fans wear the colors of their local team and yell as loud as they can in support of their school.

outsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

No. 1 Wide Receiver Recruit Announces Major Decision

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, one of the best high school recruits in the country revealed he’s skipping his senior season. Evan Stewart, the No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2022 class, announced he’s preparing for the college game instead. The five-star wide receiver wrote a lengthy message on social media explaining the decision.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Senior Football#American Football#Gameday#Ehs#Daniel High School
Outsider.com

LSU Honors Kevione Faulk, Assistant Coach’s Daughter Who Died, During Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the LSU football team honored the daughter of Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk, after her tragic death earlier this week. Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died days before she turned 20 years old. At this point, her cause of death has not been revealed. But the Tigers wore decals on their helmet that read “KF” for Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Louisiana High School football player died unexpectedly on Monday Night

According to reports, Louisiana native and Haughton High School senior defensive lineman Christian Smith died unexepectedly on MOnday Night. The 400 pound run stuffer was an asset to the team on and off the field, according to his head coach Jason Brotherton, per KSLA12 news in Louisiana. “You can always...
HAUGHTON, LA
Brainerd Dispatch

High School Football: Warriors defense gets them 35-6 win

SARTELL — Brainerd’s defense allowed just 123 yards to Sartell and forced three turnovers in the Warriors 35-6 North Central Red Subdistrict win Friday, Sept. 17, at Riverview Stadium in Sartell. “Defensively, we just keep getting better,” Warriors head coach Jason Freed said. “We talked about letting the big plays...
BRAINERD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

High school football coach goes viral for surprising reaction to player quitting

A California football coach has gone viral, acquiring 1.5 million views on Twitter, for his positive reaction in response to one of his players quitting the team. Kurt Hines, a fifth-year coach at Coronado High School, said in a Sept. 15 tweet that an unnamed player — who had season-long difficulties attending practice, making a commitment and looking happy — entered Hines’ office to inform his coach of the decision to quit. He’d cleaned his equipment, tucked it into a green Coronado duffle bag and set it on a chair underneath a Vince Lombardi poster, with the message “The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have” typed across the page.
HIGH SCHOOL
thepress.net

Heritage High School football team struggles in Honor Bowl loss

Missed opportunities were the theme of the game when the Heritage High football team took on Clovis East in an afternoon game on Saturday, Sept. 11. The Patriots were penalized by more missed opportunities than their opponents. Heritage never led at any point of the game as the Patriots lost...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Springfield News Sun

High School Football: Northeastern honors longtime assistant football coach

SPRINGFIELD — The Northeastern High School football program is honoring one of its most decorated members this season. Longtime Jets assistant coach Bill Haggy died this summer at the age of 76. Haggy served under four different football coaches during his 41-year tenure at Northeastern — Jerry Wasserman, Scott Rolf, Tim Houseman and current head coach Jake Buchholtz.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Lexington Herald-Leader

COVID-stricken Kentucky high school football player hospitalized. Coach improving.

In addition to coach Jim Matney, a Johnson Central football player has been hospitalized with COVID, the school’s principal confirmed Wednesday. Student Cameron Law had been on a ventilator at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, according to a social media post last week from the Johnson Central Future Farmers of America.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Post and Courier

High school football: Goose Creek running back repeats as player of the week

Goose Creek senior running back Demetri Simmons is The Post and Courier's high school football player of the week for the second consecutive week. Simmons topped the 200-yard rushing mark for the second week in a row, rolling up 211 yards on the ground for five touchdowns in Goose Creek's 49-28 victory over Wilson on Sept. 10. He added a sixth score on a touchdown reception.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
Union Leader

High school football: Bow, Plymouth gridders honor Ouellettes with hard-fought game

BOW — The final score was secondary. What mattered most Friday night at Bow High School was that the Falcons football team honored Nicholas and Gavin Ouellette. Nicholas, 16, who wore No. 55 for the football team, and his younger brother, Gavin, 6, who came to every practice, died in a car accident on Sept. 10. They were riding to school with their father, Thomas, when their car drifted into the breakdown lane and hit a parked tractor-trailer, according to state police.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

224K+
Followers
23K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy