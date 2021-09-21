Home Game Tradition: High School Football Players Honor Faculty Members by Giving Them Their Jerseys

A California football coach has gone viral, acquiring 1.5 million views on Twitter, for his positive reaction in response to one of his players quitting the team. Kurt Hines, a fifth-year coach at Coronado High School, said in a Sept. 15 tweet that an unnamed player — who had season-long difficulties attending practice, making a commitment and looking happy — entered Hines’ office to inform his coach of the decision to quit. He’d cleaned his equipment, tucked it into a green Coronado duffle bag and set it on a chair underneath a Vince Lombardi poster, with the message “The measure of who we are is what we do with what we have” typed across the page.

