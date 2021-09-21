CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Strong cold front moving through, scattered showers & T-storms possible

By Chief Meteorologist Chris Suchan
news4sanantonio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - * Strong Cold Front Is Moving Through *. The much advertised first cold front of the season is moving through now. As of 3:30pm, the front is pushing closer to central Bexar County and stretches west along Highway 90. There are some scattered showers and thunderstorms along the frontal boundary. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and downpours. As the front moves south through this evening, it will take the risk of showers and storms with it. Although, there could be a lingering sprinkle or random light shower well behind the front before the big punch of drier air arrives.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KDVR.com

Cold front delivers rain, t-storms and snow to Colorado on Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting increasing clouds in Denver on Wednesday with a 60% chance for rain and t-storms between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Highs will be in the upper 60s. The mountains can expect rain, t-storms, and snow above 10,000 feet on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s. Up to six inches of snow is possible above 10,000 feet.
COLORADO STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Thousands without power from overnight storms

SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday morning began with rain... lots of it overnight! No doubt the roads will be a mess for the next few hours until it all dries up. But it wasn't just the rain, we got a pretty good lightning show as well. On the city's Northwest side,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Post

PM Update: A few storms possible this evening as a cold front sets up a wonderful Wednesday

This morning’s weather weirdness might have helped defuse the explosive potential this afternoon. The result wasn’t too bad, with highs mainly in the mid- and upper 70s. Until the front clears the area, we can’t rule out some storms into the evening. If any do form, they shouldn’t be widespread. It’s all setting up a big-time winner of a day tomorrow.
ENVIRONMENT
foxsanantonio.com

Power outages increase across the area as storms move through

UPDATE - 9/29 8:00 a.m. According to the CPS Outage map, more than 12,000 folks are without power Wednesday morning. There are currently 236 active outages across San Antonio. CPS Energy is working hard to restore electricity to all. ----------------------------------------- SAN ANTONIO - Wednesday morning began with rain... lots of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
County
Bexar County, TX
KVUE

Strong storms move through Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This weather blog is no longer being updated. We've been enjoying a phenomenal stretch of dry weather for the past several days, but things will be changing quite a bit for the week as rain chances return to the forecast. As severe weather moves in,...
TEXAS STATE
utv44.com

Scattered showers and thunderstorms through Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms look to continue periodically through tomorrow. Just like yesterday, don't expect an all day rain, but it may be good to have the rain gear handy. High temps will be in the low 80s today and lows fall to the upper 60s tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Showers and storms possible overnight, some could be heavy

VICTORIA, Texas – This evening showers and storms are possible from a storm complex that is expected to develop west of San Antonio. This complex could move east late tonight into tomorrow morning into the Crossroads. This could bring some gusty winds and heavy rain. Lows in the mid 70s. On Wednesday, we have another opportunity for more showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Chance for heavy rain and flash flooding through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO - A few leftover showers and thunderstorm as overnight activity dissipates. We'll again see a mix of clouds and sun with hot, humid conditions. I'll keep a risk for a few pop-up showers or storms through the day but the coverage may end up again in the 20% - 30% range before going up again tonight. And yet another rain chance returns late Thursday into Friday, Saturday too. Locally heavy rainfall over the coming days will be monitored as some areas could see in excess of 4" of rainfall from storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gusty Breezes
kxnet.com

A cold front will bring scattered showers

Today: A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms. highs will be much cooler and seasonable. Expect many 60s and 70s. If you’re lucky enough to get a shower or two, a trace to a few tenths of an inch is possible. NW winds 10-20 MPH. Tonight: Partly cloudy...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy