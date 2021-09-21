Strong cold front moving through, scattered showers & T-storms possible

SAN ANTONIO - * Strong Cold Front Is Moving Through *. The much advertised first cold front of the season is moving through now. As of 3:30pm, the front is pushing closer to central Bexar County and stretches west along Highway 90. There are some scattered showers and thunderstorms along the frontal boundary. One or two of these storms could be heavy with strong gusts, small hail, frequent lightning and downpours. As the front moves south through this evening, it will take the risk of showers and storms with it. Although, there could be a lingering sprinkle or random light shower well behind the front before the big punch of drier air arrives.