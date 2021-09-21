CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anonymous Hack Triggers Massive Data Dump on Proud Boys, QAnon

By AJ McDougall
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In what is being called “the Panama Papers of hate groups” by some researchers, hacktivist collective Anonymous has dumped more than 150 gigabytes of identifying, previously private data on the customers of Epik, a web service provider infamous for lending safe harbor to sites with far-right and extremist views. On Epik’s clientele list were a number of sites banned from other platforms for violating policies on hate speech and misinformation, like those associated with the Proud Boys, 8chan, Parler, and QAnon conspiracy groups. In a statement attached to the stolen data’s torrent file, Anonymous said it’s “a decade’s worth” of company data, and includes passwords, internal emails, and clients’ home addresses and phone numbers.

Comments / 78

Truth Sets U Free
7d ago

LMAO!! Dumbasses putting all the secrets out on the web!! People think that technology is so great, but if you're into terrorists acts, you have a great chance of getting hacked!!!

Jamie Kelly
7d ago

Omg! It is a TREASURE TROVE! They’re calling it the “Panama papers of white supremacy.” Ten years worth of addresses, phone numbers, owners of web domains they thought were hidden. They caught one guy who owned over 100 hate domains. He’s no longer employed at his job! 👏🏽FIRED! He’s just the first of many. FBI can sift through this and save themselves years of investigative time. THANK YOU, ANONYMOUS! They warned these fascists they were gonna expose them. I guess they thought they were kidding. 🙌🏽😆🤣😆🤣👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Score one for DEMOCRACY!

Lying Trumpturd
7d ago

I’m sure the FBI is very interested in this information!! More trumpturds 💩 are going to jail…🤣🤣🤣

