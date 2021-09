SAN ANTONIO – Xavier Polk headed in his first goal of the season, but it was not enough as the Concordia Texas men's soccer team fell short to No. 12 Trinity 3-1 on Sunday. The Tornados, who were facing the Tigers for the first time in program history, racked up 19 total shots, seven of them on frame, but were only able to find the back of the net once.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO