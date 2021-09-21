2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Chester County, troopers say

WSOC South Carolina Highway Patrol state trooper

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two drivers died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Highway 9 in Chester County, state troopers said.

At around 10:45 a.m., a 1995 Chevy pickup truck was heading west about 1.5 miles from Lockhart near Highway 49 when it crossed the center line striking a 2014 Chevy pickup head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.

Both drivers died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the 1995 Chevy was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. The other driver was properly restrained.

Two people in the 2014 Chevy, including a 3-year-old in a car seat, were hurt and taken to a hospital.

