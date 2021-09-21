2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Chester County, troopers say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two drivers died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Highway 9 in Chester County, state troopers said.
At around 10:45 a.m., a 1995 Chevy pickup truck was heading west about 1.5 miles from Lockhart near Highway 49 when it crossed the center line striking a 2014 Chevy pickup head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.
[ALSO READ: NC Highway Patrol-owned helicopter crashes onto Raleigh street; pilot survives]
Both drivers died at the scene. Their names have not been released.
The driver of the 1995 Chevy was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. The other driver was properly restrained.
Two people in the 2014 Chevy, including a 3-year-old in a car seat, were hurt and taken to a hospital.
Return to this story for updates.
(WATCH BELOW: Troopers identify 6-year-old boy killed when accused street racer hits car head-on)
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 1