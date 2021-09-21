CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, SC

2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Chester County, troopers say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXniA_0c3c1jNo00
WSOC South Carolina Highway Patrol state trooper

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two drivers died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning on Highway 9 in Chester County, state troopers said.

At around 10:45 a.m., a 1995 Chevy pickup truck was heading west about 1.5 miles from Lockhart near Highway 49 when it crossed the center line striking a 2014 Chevy pickup head-on, according to the Highway Patrol.

[ALSO READ: NC Highway Patrol-owned helicopter crashes onto Raleigh street; pilot survives]

Both drivers died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The driver of the 1995 Chevy was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said. The other driver was properly restrained.

Two people in the 2014 Chevy, including a 3-year-old in a car seat, were hurt and taken to a hospital.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Troopers identify 6-year-old boy killed when accused street racer hits car head-on)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte man sentenced after South End carjacking leads to police chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been sentenced nearly two years after an armed carjacking in south Charlotte led to a police chase. According to police, at around 10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2020, 21-year-old Ricky Bush and Jontez McLeod ordered a woman out of her car at gunpoint on Doggett Street in South End. The pair then got into her car and pulled off, leaving her in the parking lot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Crews fight fire at recycling plant in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Chopper 9 flew over a massive fire at Metal Recycling Services late Wednesday morning. Firefighter crews were seen dousing flames as clouds of smoke climbed into the air. Metal Recycling Services is on South Bivens Road off U.S. 74. [Natural gas fire in SouthPark caused by construction...
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chester County, SC
Traffic
County
Chester County, SC
Chester County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lockhart, SC
Chester County, SC
Accidents
WSOC Charlotte

5 inmates escape from Louisiana jail

MARKSVILLE, La. — Authorities in Louisiana are searching for five inmates who escaped from a Marksville jail earlier this week. According to KALB and WBRZ, the Ayoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said Dakeylon Berry, 19, of Hessmer; Kyle Cavalier, 19, of Bunkie; William Johnson, 27, of Marksville; Rondrakus Taylor, 19, of Mansura; and Davantae Williams, 20, of Bunkie, escaped from the Marksville DC-1 Jail shortly after 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities believe they pulled a bathroom sink from the wall to escape the building, then left the property through a hole in a fence outside, the news outlets reported.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
55K+
Followers
65K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy