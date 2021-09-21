CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Google Dropping $2.1B To Buy Its Upcoming Manhattan Campus

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
 8 days ago
Google is doubling down on office space in New York City, announcing it will spend billions buying the massive St. John’s Terminal office project on Manhattan’s West Side. The company will pay $2.1B in a transaction that is set to close in the first quarter of next year, per a release from Oxford Properties. The Canadian pension fund-backed developer acquired the site in 2017 in a joint venture with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Oxford is leading the redevelopment of the 1.3M SF property for the tech giant into a brand-new campus, which will act as its New York City headquarters.

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

