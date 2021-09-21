Haitian refugees test the measure of our nation’s humanity
Haitian immigrants seeking asylum in the U. S. are being deported by the plane loads. (TriceEdneyWire.com) – In one of the largest, fastest, most abrupt mass expulsions of refugees in modern U.S. history, the United States has begun flying some 12,000 Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to Haiti. Invoking executive authority asserted by Donald Trump, the Biden administration is enforcing the Donald Trump immigration policy when it comes to Haitians.newpittsburghcourier.com
