CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Haitian refugees test the measure of our nation’s humanity

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitian immigrants seeking asylum in the U. S. are being deported by the plane loads. (TriceEdneyWire.com) – In one of the largest, fastest, most abrupt mass expulsions of refugees in modern U.S. history, the United States has begun flying some 12,000 Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to Haiti. Invoking executive authority asserted by Donald Trump, the Biden administration is enforcing the Donald Trump immigration policy when it comes to Haitians.

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 34

Daryl Nicely
8d ago

We are sorry,but we can't even take care of our own.Sorry,but find another country to illegally enter.The US just can't continue to take in illegal immigrants.

Reply
27
Greg Schmidt
8d ago

I think they’re trying to test the criminal system how many countries did they come through to get to the US everybody has laws against people coming into the country illegally so their criminal many times over

Reply
13
Kevin's Back in Town
8d ago

where is the humanity for this country's citizens who are harmed and killed everyday by violent, low IQ foreigners?

Reply(1)
20
Related
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Times

Undocumented immigrants and public schools stealthily destroying America

There are forces that wish to destroy America. Some of them are visible, and some are stealth. The visible forces include terrorists and nation-states like Iran. Radical Islamic preachers cry “death to America” in their sermons, encouraging martyrdom through suicide bombings. Sept. 11 was their crowning achievement so far. There will likely be other attacks. Some of our military leaders have so predicted. China might also make the list, if not as a destroyer, then as a nation that wants to supplant America as the world’s top economic and military power.
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New York Post

US majority ‘not confident’ Afghan refugees properly vetted: poll

The majority of Americans are “not confident” that the Biden administration is properly vetting the thousands of Afghan refugees being brought to the US following the chaotic military withdrawal of Afghanistan, according to a new poll. Twenty-seven percent say they are “not too confident” and 28 percent say they are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
rnbcincy.com

Right-Wing Support For Border Patrol Grows After Agents Whip Haitian Migrants With Horse Reins

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. One of the more telling responses to the humanitarian crisis at the nation’s southern border has been the readiness and willingness by right-wing conservatives to embrace Border Patrol despite — or because — its agents used horse reins to whip Haitian migrants in an attempt to keep them from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jean Bertrand Aristide
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Smedley Butler
Houston Press

Refugees Are Not Our Exploitable Work Force

There are two kinds of crises down at the southern border depending on who you listen to. According to the many Republican fundraising emails I get, the biggest problems is that thousands of people are “invading” the country, bringing poverty, disease, and crime. For those of us who have a soul, the crisis is that families of Haitian refugees have been living under a bridge with little access to basic needs and at the mercy of a disjointed and inconsistent immigration policy from the Biden Administration.
HOUSTON, TX
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
KRGV

Immigration attorney voices concerns over deportation of Haitian migrants

One immigration attorney representing Haitian migrants who were allowed to stay in the U.S. says many of those deported had valid asylum claims. The Associated Press reported on plans by the Department of Homeland Security to return hundreds of Haitian migrants back to their home country. Even though the U.S. government has not provided many details, they did say they were sending Haitian migrants from Del Rio to the Valley by bus.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Haitians#Civil Protection Agency#Muslim#French#Southern#U S Marines#The Haitian National Bank#Marine Corps#Big Business#Bankers#Catholic#Cubans#African
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
caribbeantoday.com

US Attorneys General Critical of the Treatment of Haitian Refugees

NEW YORK, New York – New York Attorney General Letitia James has joined a coalition of 17 attorneys general across the United States in dispatching a letter to US President Joe Biden and US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas expressing deep concern over the treatment of thousands of Haitian refugees currently seeking humanitarian aid along the border in Texas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Homeland security secretary reveals majority of Haitian migrants at Del Rio camp in Texas admitted to US

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that the Biden administration began the asylum process for thousands of Haitian migrants who last week sat at a growing encampment near the border in Del Rio, Texas.Between 10,000 to 12,000 people from the camp, which at its peak was around 15,000 people, were admitted to the US on a conditional basis as their asylum claims are processed, the DHS secretary said on Sunday.Immigrant rights advocates and Democrats, including prominent Black lawmakers from the party like Rep Maxine Waters, had called for the Biden administration to admit all or some of the...
IMMIGRATION
phillytrib.com

Haitian migrants deserve better treatment

The Biden administration should be condemned for its handling of the influx of Haitian migrants at the U.S. southern border. The administration deserves strong rebuke after images of U.S. Border patrol agents on horseback using aggressive tactics went viral last week. Haitian migrants are being boarded on buses after being...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'They won't stop me': Haitians stuck in Colombia keep sights on US

Halfway on their perilous journey to the United States, news reaches a Haitian mother and son near the Colombian border with Panama that American officials are deporting their newly arrived compatriots by the thousands. But officials say there have been several thousand new arrivals at Necocli in recent weeks.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy