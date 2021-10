On Monday, Osceola County Commissioners approved a $1.96 billion Fiscal Year 2022 budget that will maintain the same general tax rate that has been in place since 2011. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a once in a lifetime event and Osceola residents are fortunate that our established fiscal management practices positioned us for this challenge,” said Osceola County Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington. “The numbers are slowly coming back and this year’s budget manages our priorities in a way that best serves our citizens and their needs. Transportation and public safety are once again at the forefront of our expenditures, but we have managed to move forward to help people with career and educational opportunities and fill in gaps in affordable housing as much as possible.”

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO