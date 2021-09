Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones lost his father in May and again on Monday night. Alvin Jones Sr. died earlier this year after he contracted COVID-19. He was 56 years old. Jones had his father’s ashes interred in a football-shaped medallion that he wore on a necklace underneath his jersey. But the locket broke off and got lost at some point during Jones’ dominating performance on Monday Night Football, the New York Post reported.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO