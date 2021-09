News coverage of the Gabby Petito case continues to stay steady, upsetting some folks. They lament the fact that other missing persons cases lack the same type of coverage. To that end, Gabby Petito’s father actually agrees. He addressed those comments and many more at the press conference his family held Tuesday. Here, the Petitos repeatedly thanked the media and public for their continued support, saying their daughter might never have been found otherwise. They also talked about wanting something good to come from this “nightmare.” So, they asked the public to take some initiative and boost other missing persons cases themselves.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO