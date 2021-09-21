Criss Elementary recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Criss Elementary has been titled a National Blue Ribbon School. It’s one of three West Virginia schools being recognized. The school is being celebrated as an exemplary high-performing school. Principal Heather Grant says the title is a first for the school and she’s thrilled. She says, as a school with a notable amount of poverty, with 50% of its students receiving free or reduced lunches, it especially means a lot.www.wtap.com
Comments / 0