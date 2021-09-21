CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steph and Ayesha Curry renew vows after 10 years of marriage

By Sarah Williams
 7 days ago
Steph and Ayesha Curry have hit the refresh button on their marriage. The celebrity chef, 32, revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she and her NBA superstar husband, 33, renewed their vows this summer 10 years after tying the knot. “A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most...

Larry Brown Sports

Ayesha Curry shares sweet gesture husband Steph had for her

Ayesha Curry on Tuesday shared the sweet gesture her husband Steph had for her recently. Ayesha shared pictures and a note on Instagram in which she revealed that Steph planned a ceremony for them to renew their marriage vows. The ceremony apparently took place in their backyard and involved their children.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry was inspired by Michael Jackson with Met Gala look

Steph Curry came through to the Met Gala this week in a fit that debuted before he was even born. The Golden State Warriors guard attended the star-studded event in New York City with his wife Ayesha on Monday. Curry was wearing a black suit with some gold embellishment. He shared some pictures from the evening on Instagram and included an old picture of Michael Jackson in a similar outfit, leaving no doubt as to who his inspiration for the look was.
NBA
Stephen Curry
Ayesha Curry
Ryan
Tales Buzz is the new generation news media company intended to keep its readers updated with the right technology solution. Trending News, Games, Gadgets, Software, Computers, smartphones- Tales Buzz helps its readers to know about everything running around the world in the field of technology. We are engrossed upon getting you the most resilient news that you can trust upon to be dependable, which include exciting news about startups, innovation, updates, and solution. With Tales Buzz, you can just be sure that the product reviews or the analysis we get for you, evolve from in-depth and devoted research work, which is sufficient enough to avail you with the best decision-making experiences.

