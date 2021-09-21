John Edward and Marie Eldoris (Olson) Wright
Longtime Buffalo residents, passed away recently. Marie passed away September 10th at age 92, and John passed away September 13th at age 91. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of services at the church. A Celebration of Life for John and Marie Wright will be held Thursday, September 30th at 11 AM at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.krwc1360.com
