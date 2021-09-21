CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy: Mayim Bialik Wants The Hosting Job Permanently

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeopardy! host Mayim Bialik wants the job full time. She spoke to Glamour about an absolutely bizarre rollout to the new era of the show. Despite all the drama surrounding producer Mike Richards and his departure from the host position, the Big Bang Theory star has her sights set on being the permeant host one day. Both she and Richards were named dual hosts after a long process that saw many stars competing for the job. The producer chose himself and the Internet absolutely exploded. Now, Bialik will be hosting with Ken Jennings as they try to get this season done. Nothing has been said about how the arrangement will go after this season. Many have noticed that Sony Television probably has some other plan they're working on right now. (The Internet's preferred candidate has basically moved on.) But, if it's up to the sitcom star, she's absolutely game to stand behind that podium for as long as necessary.

