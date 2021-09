Gold has been and continues to trade under pressure. Now for the fourth week in a row (even though it’s only Tuesday), gold prices have declined, with the weekly chart showing gold has traded to a lower low and a lower high for the last four consecutive weeks. Recent selling pressure began to occur immediately following the release of this month’s FOMC’s meetings statement coupled with the press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell. The Federal Reserve’s more hawkish demeanor had a cascading effect taking yields on U.S. debt instruments higher, taking the U.S. Dollar higher, pressuring gold lower, as well as now taking U.S. equities lower as well.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO