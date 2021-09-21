CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
Dog the Bounty Hunter Teases Major 'Announcement' Coming Soon

On Thursday, September 9, Duane Chapman teased his Twitter followers that something is in the works. "Love you all !! Great things happening!! Announcement coming soon," he wrote. Fans began speculating that this could be an announcement regarding his upcoming new television show that he previously spoke about on August...
Park record appears to confirm Brian Laundrie's mother visited site of Dog the Bounty Hunter's 'tip'

Pinellas County Parks records appear to confirm that Brian Laundrie's mother visited the site of Dog the Bounty Hunter's "tip" – Fort De Soto Park in Florida. Daniela Hurtado of ABC7 Sarasota tweeted that she acquired documentation from Pinellas County Parks that appears to show that Roberta Laundrie checked in to site 001 at Fort De Soto Park on 6 September and checked out two days later on 8 September, but she added that the records don't reveal who may have accompanied her. The reporter added that there are cameras at the park and that they are operated by...
Newlywed bride, 24, flies 800 MILES with her wedding dress to enjoy first dance with her ailing 94-year-old granddad who was too sick to travel to her ceremony

A young bride flew 800 miles with her wedding dress to enjoy an emotional 'first dance' with her 94-year-old grandfather who was too sick to make it to her big day. Natalie Browning, 24, was heartbroken at learning that her beloved granddad Nelson would be unable to make the trip from Florida to Virginia to watch her tie the knot - having suffered a stroke just two weeks before the big day.
ETOnline.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Reacts to Daughter Bonnie Claiming He's Racist and Homophobic (Exclusive)

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is about to tie the knot once again on Thursday, but not all of his family members will see him say "I do." In an exclusive interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, the 68-year-old reality star and his fiancée, Francie Frane, explain why they did not invite Dog's daughter, 22-year-old Bonnie Chapman, to their nuptials. Dog also addresses Bonnie's allegations that he's racist, homophobic and cheated on Beth Chapman, his late wife and Bonnie's mother.
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

