CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumter, SC

“O” is for Opera House

southcarolinapublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“O” is for Opera houses. In the period between 1880 and 1920, opera houses flourished in communities across South Carolina. Especially in larger towns, the opera houses were imposing architecturally distinctive buildings with elaborate interiors. Sumter’s three-story Richardson Romanesque stone building had a one hundred foot clock tower. In smaller communities, they were more modest and often located on the second floor of multi-purpose buildings (in Laurens above the town hall). “Road shows” that travelled the country provided dramatic productions, musical comedies, operas, minstrel shows, and other live entertainment. By the 1930s the new sound movies had eclipsed live entertainment, and some opera houses converted to motion picture theaters. In the decades after 1930 most of the opera houses in the state were demolished, but a few survived and restored in Abbeville, Sumter, Marion, and Newberrry.

www.southcarolinapublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumter, SC
Government
City
Sumter, SC
City
Abbeville, SC
City
Laurens, SC
State
South Carolina State
City
Marion, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Houses#Operas#Movies#Theaters#Newberrry
CBS News

Former Blue Origin employee "would not trust" company's vehicles to go to space

A former employee at Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is speaking out about safety issues and workplace culture at the space company. In an exclusive "CBS Mornings" interview with "60 Minutes+" correspondent Laurie Segall, the former employee, Alexandra Abrams, described pressure from leadership, including Bezos, that led to concerns from engineers and other technical staff about whether "making progress" was taking precedence over safety.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy