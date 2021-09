Through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season, league officials have thrown 11 penalty flags for taunting — the same amount as the entire 2020 season. Countless fans, players, coaches and other authorities around the NFL have come out in opposition of the league’s new rules. In fact, the feeling across the NFL world is overwhelmingly negative towards the enforcement of these taunting penalties.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO