'Bobby Wong's Tao House' Opens In Bergen County

New Tao-style restaurant ‘Bobby Wong’s Tao House’ is now open in Bergen County.

Located inside Rutherford tofu restaurant Ondubu, Bobby Wong’s specializes in “elevated Chinese” dishes including chicken, pork, beef, seafood and veggies.

Classic sides like yellow rice, sweet black rice, steamed broccoli and lomein are also available, as are the eatery’s famous dumplings and ‘Tao Bao Buns.’

Bobby Wong has been a restaurateur for more than 25 years and has owned and operated numerous eateries in the past, such as Village Gourmet, Taos, Mingnon and Delmonico, according to BoozyBurbs.

Bobby Wong’s Tao House, 73 Park Ave., Rutherford, NJ

