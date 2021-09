You've likely seen Stitch Fix advertised on Facebook/Instagram, or perhaps one of your mates has mentioned it in passing. Positioned as a stylish solution for time-poor shoppers, or those simply looking for a bit of wardrobe *inspo*, we were curious to hear more about the fashion subscription service. So, to save you a million Google searches, we've rounded up everything you need to know about Stitch Fix - starting from what is it and how it works to whether, ultimately, it is worth the ££. To that end, this Fashion Editor has tried, tested and reviewed the process for you. Here we go!

