Gov. Murphy: Refugees from Afghanistan being screened for health and security

Palisades Park, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy made a major announcement about early education Thursday. He said New Jersey is now on a path to universal pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds. Murphy asked the state’s education department to come up with a plan. “Education in general, and pre-K in particular, is one of our best opportunities to close the achievement gap for students who come from low-income and disadvantaged communities,” Murphy said. WATCH: Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Pre-K In New Jersey The governor made the announcement at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center in Palisades Park, where he also visited a classroom. The plan, Murphy said, will partner with existing child care centers. Expected funds from the Biden administration’s infrastructure package will help speed up the process, according to Murphy.

PALISADES PARK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO