Gov. Murphy: Refugees from Afghanistan being screened for health and security

Palisades Park, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy made a major announcement about early education Thursday.
He said New Jersey is now on a path to universal pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds.
Murphy asked the state’s education department to come up with a plan.
“Education in general, and pre-K in particular, is one of our best opportunities to close the achievement gap for students who come from low-income and disadvantaged communities,” Murphy said.
WATCH: Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Pre-K In New Jersey
The governor made the announcement at the Dr. Charles Smith Early Childhood Center in Palisades Park, where he also visited a classroom.
The plan, Murphy said, will partner with existing child care centers.
Expected funds from the Biden administration’s infrastructure package will help speed up the process, according to Murphy.
