Gov. Murphy: Refugees from Afghanistan being screened for health and security

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Phil Murphy says that the refugees from Afghanistan who have arrived in New Jersey are being screened for health care and security issues. Speaking Tuesday on News 12's “Ask Gov. Murphy,” the governor said that security and health are among the state’s highest priorities and will remain that way.

