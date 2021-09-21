Abbott: Temporary Barrier Stopping People From Crossing Border
Texas Governor Greg Abbott is praising state troopers for erecting a temporary barrier to keep people from crossing the Mexican border. The governor told reporters Tuesday DPS and the Texas National Guard lined an area near Del Rio with vehicles, essentially sealing it from entry. Abbott says that “steel barrier” is keeping illegal immigrants from getting into the U.S. DPS says over a million people have been arrested at the border this year.www.kurv.com
