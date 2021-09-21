CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Is Releasing a Doc About Britney Spears's Conservatorship — Here's What to Know

A new documentary about Britney Spears's conservatorship is coming to Netflix. On Tuesday, the streamer teased the upcoming project, titled Britney Vs. Spears, with a short trailer on Twitter. The 18-second clip features a recording of the singer leaving a message for her lawyer in 2009, a year after her conservatorship began. According to Variety, the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary has been underway for a year and will feature various "key figures" in Britney's life. The full trailer for Britney Vs. Spears is expected to drop on Sept. 22.

