Ashanti's New Movie Sounds Like a Modernized My Best Friend's Wedding — With a Warmer Setting

Ashanti has had fans buzzing recently with her show-stopping performance at the Verzuz battle between Ja Rule and Fat Joe and her appearance during the 2021 MTV VMAs. Now, she has even more to celebrate because the R&B star has gained ownership of her masters. The “Unfoolish” singer appeared on The Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday (Sept. 28) to reveal that not only does she have the masters to her 2002 debut record, Ashanti, but she will also be rerecording the No. 1 album and rereleasing it independently. As of now, that album is the only one set to be rerecorded. On...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO