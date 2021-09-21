CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashanti's New Movie Sounds Like a Modernized My Best Friend's Wedding — With a Warmer Setting

By Kelsey Garcia
 7 days ago
Ashanti continues to do double duty. The singer and actress is slated to produce and star in upcoming film The Plus One, as reported by Deadline. Filmed in Florida, the romantic comedy will show Ashanti as bride-to-be Lizzie, whose plans for a blissful destination wedding are threatened by the unwelcome invitation of her bridesman's unruly ex-girlfriend. The hijinks, oh, they will ensue!

