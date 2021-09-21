Food Bank of NELA welcomes back volunteers for the first time since start of pandemic

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s National Hunger Awareness Month and the Food Bank is allowing volunteers to help out since the start of the pandemic. Mary Francis Siggers, the President of Junior League says, “With the Junior League, we try to assist all the community needs with women and children at risk. That’s our main focus. Right now we’re focused on the Food Bank, getting it back and running. We missed it last year, we didn’t get to come because of Covid.”