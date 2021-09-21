Police Say Human Remains Found at Lewiston Solid Waste Facility
Police are investigating after human remains were found at the Lewiston solid waste facility. Maine State Police received a call just before 9:00 Tuesday morning from someone reporting that human remains had been discovered at the solid waste facility on River Road in Lewiston. Detectives from the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and began interviewing witnesses.q1065.fm
