Police Say Human Remains Found at Lewiston Solid Waste Facility

By Cindy Campbell
 7 days ago
Police are investigating after human remains were found at the Lewiston solid waste facility. Maine State Police received a call just before 9:00 Tuesday morning from someone reporting that human remains had been discovered at the solid waste facility on River Road in Lewiston. Detectives from the Lewiston Police Department and Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and began interviewing witnesses.

One Person Injured in Shooting on Grounds of South Portland High

South Portland Police say the shooting of a juvenile on the grounds of the high school was not school-related. Detective Sergeant Christopher Todd says police were sent to 637 Highland Avenue in South Portland just after 8:30 Monday night, for a report of a possible shooting. This is the 'Upper Lot,' which provides parking for South Portland High School. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male victim who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. An ambulance was called to the scene, and the victim was transported to Maine Medical Center, with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q106.5

Bucksport Man Killed Monday in Armed Confrontation with Auburn PD

A Bucksport man is dead, following a police-involved shooting outside an Auburn hotel on Monday. The incident began with a call to Auburn Police just before 10 AM Monday of a woman who was allegedly being held against her will at the Center Street Value Inn. Officers responded to the motel, at 170 Center Street in Auburn, and began an investigation, which led them to force their way into a room at the motel. Once inside the room, they realized that 36-year-old Joseph Arbour of Bucksport had escaped through a window.
AUBURN, ME
Q106.5

Etna Woman Allegedly Made Bomb Threats to Get Time with Boyfriend

An Etna woman is now facing a felony charge after allegedly calling in bomb threats so her boyfriend wouldn't have to go to work. Kayla Blake allegedly made the first bomb threat to the Puritan Medical Products plant in Pittsfield at around 9 AM Thursday, September 23. The call was made to the Maine State Police, with the caller saying they were going to place a bomb near the North Main Street facility. Police say the same woman called two hours later, stating that she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.
ETNA, ME
Q106.5

The Controversial Swap Garage In Hampden Gets A New Lease On Life

This has been going on for a while now.... Way back when covid was shutting everything down, the much beloved swap garage in Hampden had to shut down, for obvious reasons. Especially at the beginning. No one knew what covid was really all about, and no one wanted to get sick. To access the garage, people would have to pretty much gather shoulder to shoulder.
HAMPDEN, ME
City
Lewiston, ME
State
Maine State
Lewiston, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q106.5

WATCH & LISTEN: Bucksport Man Pens Tribute To Fallen Deputy Luke Gross

A man from Bucksport has composed and performed a tribute song for Luke Gross, the Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy who was killed in the line of duty last week. Watch and listen as Chris Sargent sings "Luke's Song" as he strums an acoustic guitar while sitting on a stool in front of an American flag with a thin blue line on it. The song is certainly "today's country", and it certainly pulls at the heartstrings of anyone who knew Mr. Gross.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Maine Warden Service K9 Luna Locates Missing Elderly Oxford Man

A Maine Warden Service K9 bounded ahead of his human partner, to locate an 80-year-old man with dementia. Thomas Cushman left his house on Tiger Hill Road in Oxford at around 10:30 Thursday morning, to survey his property lines. But when he hadn't returned by 3:00 in the afternoon, his family became concerned and called 911. Members of the Oxford Police Department, Oxford County Sheriff's Office, and the Maine State Police responded to the call, and launched a search for Cushman. Among the searchers were Maine Warden Michael Latti and his K9 Luna, along with a State Police K9 unit.
OXFORD, ME
Q106.5

[UPDATE] Police Release Details on the Death of Hancock Deputy

The Maine Department of Public Safety has released more details about the crash that claimed the life of Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross on Thursday. Officials say Deputy Gross was called to the scene of a crash on Route 3 in Trenton, near the Ellsworth town line. This was at about 4:30 Thursday morning. When he arrived, he found that the driver and the vehicle had already fled the scene.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Wanted Man Arrested after Allegedly Pulling Gun on Bangor Police

Bangor Police say a trespassing call to Family Dollar ended with a foot pursuit against a wanted man, who allegedly pulled a gun on the officers. Sergeant Wade Betters says officers responded to the store, located at 89 State Street, at approximately 8:10 PM Thursday. One of the people involved in the incident was evasive with the officers and gave them a false name. When the officers discovered that his true identity is Eufemio Santana of Hampden, he took off running. Police also learned that there was a failure to appear in court warrant out for Santana's arrest, in connection with a driving offense.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Human Remains Found in Falmouth are Woman Missing for 2 Years

Human remains discovered by a kayaker in Falmouth, earlier this month, have been identified as a woman who went missing nearly two years ago. walking away from her vehicle on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. Witnesses say she was dressed all in black. Her SUV was recovered from the side of I-295 by city officials who assumed it had been abandoned and posed a safety hazard for commuters. She had not been reported missing, and so there were no immediate concerns, other than getting it off the road.
FALMOUTH, ME
Q106.5

Holden Police Hold Their Own Yard Sale Tomorrow

Holden Police holds a yard sale in their parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 25, and it will benefit the community in the month of December. The yard sale is being held from10 AM to 2 PM to benefit the Holden Police Department’s upcoming 25 Days of Kindness. Another piece of evidence that time flies, this will be their 5th Anniversary year of 25 Days of Kindness.
HOLDEN, ME
Q106.5

Early Morning Crash Closes Part of the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton

UPDATE: Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy Luke Gross was killed when after responding to the scene of an accident on the Bar Harbor Road (Route 3) in Trenton. Police say he was struck by a passing vehicle while responding to the accident. >>FULL STORY>>. ORIGINAL STORY: The Hancock County Sheriff's Department...
TRENTON, ME
Q106.5

2-Year-Old Found in Cornville Farm Pond Dies from his Injuries

Police are investigating after a child was found, unresponsive, in a farm pond in Cornville. UPDATE: Maine State Police say the child passed away Wednesday night. He was staying at a relative's house when the accident happened. Our sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Department of Public Safety Spokesperson...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Police Seek Waldo County Man Who Allegedly Crashed Car to Evade Arrest

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waldo County man who's wanted on multiple outstanding warrants. Hart Putnam, 22, was involved in a pursuit with police recently and crashed his vehicle into the woods, in an effort to evade arrest, according to police. He had two passengers in the vehicle with him. Police haven't said whether the other people in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Good News/Bad News with Bangor Mall Paving Project

You've probably heard that there is some paving going on at Bangor Mall. But there is more to the story. The good news is that they are doing anything with the Bangor Mall parking lot and the road that circles the mall. Anything has to be an improvement over what is there now. Anyone who has driven around the mall in the past few years has to agree, some of the roughest, more beat-up pavement in the history of pavement. So hats off to any improvement.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Man Offers $10K Reward to Learn Who Killed His Brother in Caribou

Joe Bourgoine says he wants some answers about who killed his brother, Kenneth Zernicke. It was during the evening hours of September 24th, 2015 when the Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire on lower Lyndon Street. After dousing the flames, they found the body of the homeowner, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke. An autopsy was performed on the body at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Zernicke's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was never revealed, as is often the case in homicide investigations. 7 years later, this case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the house was located near a busy four-way intersection. Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped that someone would come forward, who saw something that could help in the investigation.
CARIBOU, ME
Q106.5

Check It Out: These Are The Bangor Area’s Most Fun Street Names

The official list, according to....me. Yup, this is my list. This isn't one of those stupid aggregator sites, with an article written by some joker who doesn't even live here, with inane opinions about how our streets sound. I looked around on a bunch of different spots on the internet, after being inspired driving through Hermon, on the way to my mom's.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Sabattus Police Believe This Truck Fatally Hit a Pedestrian

Sabattus Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian. First responders were sent to the 400 block of Bowdoinham Road, just after 5:00 Sunday afternoon, to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without checking on the victim or rendering first aid. Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote was the first on the scene, and began administering life-saving measures to the female victim.
SABATTUS, ME
Q106.5

Stockton Springs Artist Wins 2021 Maine Waterfowl Stamp Contest

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has announced this year's winner of the annual waterfowl contest, and the honor goes to Gary Winders of Stockton Springs. This year's winning stamp shown above features a wonderful depiction of the male and female long-tailed duck. Judging for the contest takes...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Police ID Sabattus Woman Killed in Hit & Run and Arrest a Suspect

Sabattus Police say they have arrested the person they believe was responsible for a fatal hit and run crash that killed a 28-year-old woman. The incident happened Sunday evening, on Bowdoinham Road. That's when a pedestrian, who WGME-TV reports has been identified as Renata Schalk of Sabattus, was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle never stopped to offer first aid, but sped away from the scene. First responders attempted to revive Schalk, but she was declared deceased at the scene.
SABATTUS, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

