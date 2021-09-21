FBI worried about Haqqani terrorist holding key Taliban government post

F BI Director Christopher Wray admitted he is concerned that the leader of the Haqqani terrorist network holds a key position in the Taliban’s de facto government.

The comments from Wray came during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on the threat landscape 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, asked about Sirajuddin Haqqani being named the Taliban’s interior minister, Wray said, “It certainly concerns me.”

When asked if Haqqani is on the FBI’s most-wanted list, Wray replied, “I believe so.”

Sen. Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, asked whether there was still a $10 million reward for the arrest of Haqqani, and Wray replied, “To my knowledge, he remains on the list and the reward is still out there.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid testified too, and all three agreed that it is against U.S. national security interests for someone like Haqqani to be in the Taliban's leadership.

GENERAL TRIES TO DISTANCE U.S. AIRSTRIKE THAT KILLED AFGHAN CIVILIANS FROM 'OVER-THE-HORIZON' STRATEGY

Numerous members of the al Qaeda-linked Haqqani network have received top positions in the Taliban’s “caretaker” government, including leader Sirajuddin, the “deputy emir” of the Taliban. The State Department insists the Haqqani network and the Taliban are “separate entities,” but Anas Haqqani, Sirajuddin's brother, bluntly said last month: “We are the Taliban.”

Wray testified that “preventing terrorist attacks remains our top priority, both today and in the future” and that “we are certainly watching the evolving situation in Afghanistan.”

Abizaid said the Kabul terrorist attack by ISIS-K shows that “foreign terrorist groups continue to place a premium on attacks against the United States.”

Thirteen U.S. service members, dozens of Afghan civilians, and others were killed in a suicide bombing perpetrated by ISIS-K outside the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. In a subsequent disastrous airstrike, the U.S. killed an Afghan aid worker and his family, initially believing the worker to be affiliated with ISIS-K.

Portman said: “I hope that we have an enhanced response to the enhanced threat and not just the kind of feckless drone strike that we saw and tragic drone strike that we saw.”

Wray also told the senator he agreed that the Taliban are a terrorist organization, while Mayorkas replied, “I believe it is identified as such, senator.”

Although executive orders have dubbed the Taliban a specially designated global terrorist group, the Afghan Taliban are notably not designated a foreign terrorist group, even though their Haqqani network and al Qaeda allies are.

Republican senators sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week pointing to Sirajuddin’s role in the Taliban government and the group's support for terrorism to argue that the U.S. should designate the Taliban a foreign terrorist group. GOP-sponsored legislation similarly calls upon the Biden administration to label the Taliban as such.

Portman asked whether the U.S. was more or less safe after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and Abizaid would not provide a specific answer.

“Over the years and sustained CT [counterterrorism] pressure on both groups [ISIS and al Qaeda] … has really relegated those two groups to primarily a regional threat,” Abizaid said. “Now, in the wake of our withdrawal, the question is at what point does that regional threat build to a capability and an intent that is focused externally and particularly focused on the homeland. And I would say from an intelligence community perspective that is one of our highest priorities.”

Portman then pressed her on it again, and she replied, “The CIA and DIA assessments that I’m aware of are within the range that we had assessed prior to the drawdown — one to three years.”

Intelligence officials said last week that al Qaeda in Afghanistan could become a threat to the U.S. homeland within a year.

Portman pointed out that Abizaid's assessment didn't quite match the intelligence assessment, to which she said, "We’ve got to monitor and assess whether that’s going to happen faster than we had predicted otherwise."

Wray said, “Obviously we are concerned about what the future holds. Whether it’s the possibility of another safe haven. Whether it’s the possibility of ISIS-K being able to operate more freely … Whether it’s the possibility of events in Afghanistan serving as some kind of catalyst or inspiration for terrorist attacks elsewhere in the region or possibly for homegrown violent extremists.”

Abizaid said in her written testimony, “Since the U.S. withdrawal, we have continued to closely monitor for any signs of terrorist plotting that targets the U.S. or our interests abroad. Over the longer term, we suspect these groups could try to take advantage of reduced counterterrorism pressure and a relatively more permissive operating environment to rebuild their capacity to carry out attacks against Western targets.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wray also wrote : “Al Qaeda maintains its desire to both conduct and inspire large-scale, spectacular attacks. Because continued pressure has degraded some of the group’s senior leadership, in the near term, we assess that al Qaeda is more likely to continue to focus on cultivating its international affiliates and supporting small-scale, readily achievable attacks.”

Washington Examiner Videos