Highlands Cowork Provides Office Amenities and a Desk
HIGHLANDS – Joe Nardone has taken a 19th century building, once a bar, then a laundromat, later a plumbing office, and brought it into the 21st century with a lot of hard work, creative ideas, modern technology and a belief in investing in his hometown. The result is Highlands Cowork, a 21st century type of technology and creativity that provides office space for professionals who need the convenience of desks, privacy, print services and more in order to be successful themselves.
