Disney+ Day to Celebrate Second Anniversary on Streaming Service

Welcome to the era of the "streaming wars," when it seems like every major network and media company has launched a new streaming service. There's more great TV to watch than ever, but deciding which subscriptions are worth your time and money can be daunting. Your choices likely depend on which original shows and movies you want, how important an older, back catalog of streaming TV shows is to you, whether you need to consider kids or roommates, and of course your budget. Some of these services offer cheaper options (like Peacock's free tier) and some have a broader selection of older shows.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO