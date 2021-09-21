Disney+ Day to Celebrate Second Anniversary on Streaming Service
On Friday, November 12, The Walt Disney Company will host Disney+ Day, a global celebration of its second anniversary that will take place across all dimensions of the Company. During the event, Subscribers to Disney+ will be treated to new content releases across the service's iconic brands, Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star in international markets, along with a special presentation on Disney+ for fans with sneak peeks into what's to come.flickdirect.com
