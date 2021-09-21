Allbirds just released a high-top version of its popular casual sneaker - here's a first look at the Wool Piper Mids

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Allbirds just released a high-top version of its most casual sneaker - the Wool Piper Mid .

The sneaker is made using Allbirds' signature Merino Wool upper and sugarcane-based SweetFoam soles.

We haven't tested them yet, but the high cut and casual style make them great for the fall season.

Wool Piper Mids (Men's) (small) Wool Piper Mids (Women's) (small)

Last year, Allbirds introduced its most casual sneaker style ever - the Allbirds Wool Piper - and now the brand is releasing a high-top version just in time for fall.

Building off of the original Wool Piper design, the Allbirds Wool Piper Mids feature the same merino wool uppers and sugarcane-based SweetFoam soles. The above-the-ankle cut makes them perfect for anyone who prefers high-top sneakers or anyone looking for additional warmth over low-tops.

At $120, the new Wool Piper Mids are $21 more than its low-top counterpart. For the initial release, the Wool Piper Mids are available in men's and women's sizing and in three colorways - Heather Black, Ursa Major, and Sierra.

We haven't tested the new Wool Piper Mids just yet, but we don't doubt that they're just as comfortable and well made as all of the other styles we've tried. We'll be sure to update this story as soon as we've tested them with details about performance and fit, but in the meantime, you can check out our full review of the original Wool Piper Lows here .

You can also find reviews for every Allbirds product we've ever tested here .